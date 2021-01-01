About this product
Green Crack is a highly energetic Sativa strain with a sweet, herbal citrus aroma. Its earthy flavor is complimented by the hints of tropical citrus notes that blend seamlessly for a rich fruity yet woodsy taste.
Green Crack is an optimal daytime strain for its energizing and uplifting effects that will boost mood and focus to inspire the mind and stimulate creative thinking. This cerebral strain will have users living in the moment and feeling ready to take on any task with a positive outlook. Green Crack is perfect to curb feelings of fatigue and get the body moving. It is also an excellent choice for users dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and migraines. Its laser-like focus qualities make it a great strain for those with ADHD as well.
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
