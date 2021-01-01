Green Crack is a highly energetic Sativa strain with a sweet, herbal citrus aroma. Its earthy flavor is complimented by the hints of tropical citrus notes that blend seamlessly for a rich fruity yet woodsy taste.



Green Crack is an optimal daytime strain for its energizing and uplifting effects that will boost mood and focus to inspire the mind and stimulate creative thinking. This cerebral strain will have users living in the moment and feeling ready to take on any task with a positive outlook. Green Crack is perfect to curb feelings of fatigue and get the body moving. It is also an excellent choice for users dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and migraines. Its laser-like focus qualities make it a great strain for those with ADHD as well.

