4SCORE presents a premium edible experience by combining their finest quality distillate with the power of Mangoes! The Mango is the star of the show with real mango as an ingredient, which is synergistically paired with naturally occurring cannabis terpenes that intensify the whole affair. These delicious gluten-free gummies are infused with 10MG of THC distillate each, with a full pack of 10 Gummies containing a total of 100MG of THC. Customize your experience by choosing from the three delectable Mango Series varieties; Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica Gummies.



Sativa (Strawberry & Mango)

Strawberry and Mango team up in these Sativa Gummies to pack a juicy, fruity punch of flavor that will kick your creativity and energy into high gear!