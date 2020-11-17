Apples and Bananas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Power and Gelatti. Apples and Bananas is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happiness, euphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



