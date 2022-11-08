About this product
Compound Genetics and Cookies collaborated to create Apples and Bananas as a combination of a Platinum Cookies and Granddaddy Purple hybrid with a Blue Power male. They then crossed the resulting hybrid with Gelatti to create Apples and Bananas.
The top reported aromas of Apples and Bananas are fruit, gas, and spices. It is said to taste its namesake fruit: apples and bananas.
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW