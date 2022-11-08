About this product
Beach Crashers is a cross between Wedding Crasher x TK Bx1. This Indica strain is pure sweet gasoline with a creamy, nutty earthiness to it. It carries clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive in this strain's production. The buds are tight and dense with beautiful orange hairs and frosty trichomes.
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
