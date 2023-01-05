About this product
Cara Cara is a rich hybrid created by crossing GMO x Mimosa. The effect of this cross is a sweet, bubblegum-like taste with a powerful, uplifting high. The nose has notes of orange, cinnamon, and hops. The dominant terpenes in this strain are Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and B-Myrcene, which provide complete mind and body relief.
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW