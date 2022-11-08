The high from Crazyade is heavy and intense, perfect for the indica lovers! Tasty on the inhale with notes of sweet, sour, fruity, and kushy, this strain is as tasty as it is strong! Perfect for the days that you want to relax on the couch with the munchies and the giggles, the high sweeps over you and leaves you in an unfocused, euphoric state. Smoking Crazyade can bring relief to anyone struggling with non-physical ailments such as depression, anxiety, mood swings, insomnia, and more.