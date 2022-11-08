About this product
Brought to you by 7 Leaf Oklahoma's Premium Indoor Flower. This strain was created by crossing First Class Funk (GMO X Jet Fuel) with White Runtz (Gelato X Zkittlez.) These buds will hit you with the powerful funk of pure GMO genetics. These buds are colorful, with a riot of green, purple, and orange hairs.
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW