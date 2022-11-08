About this product
Emergen-C is a well-balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Orange Push Pop and Sunset Sherbet. It has a dense, sticky structure and smells like a freshly opened orange juice bottle. Its diverse range of terpenes will lift your mood and spark creativity for an aromatic and productive smoke session.
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
