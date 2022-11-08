About this product
A delicious strain created by MAC Flurry x Pancakes, this Indica-leaning Hybrid strain will knock you off your feet with its buttery smoothness. This flower has rich notes of cinnamon, hops and lavender to ease chronic stress and anxiety. The smell is incredibly sweet, and the smoke is even smoother. The syrup is optional!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW