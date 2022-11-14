About this product
Koma is a 2:1 CBD and a true example of the medicinal properties of Cannabis strains. This rich, dense bud is a smooth smoke with potent CBD properties to soothe pains and anxiety. The low THC in Koma allows functionality while allowing the terpenes to do their work. The effect is unlike any other!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW