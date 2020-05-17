Kush Mints, also known as "Kush Mintz," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high-THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate their appetite.