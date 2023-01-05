About this product
Lemosa is a Sativa-Hybrid made from a cross between strains Str8lemdade x Mimosa V6. This strain packs a potent dose of Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and B-Myrcene. This strain has fruity notes with undertones of Cinnamon, Hops, and Lavender. The high energizes and uplifts, quickly easing all your pain and worries!
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
