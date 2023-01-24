About this product
Rated-R is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos and Mimosa. This strain has rich colors and a powerful punch of THC! The primary terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene, contributing to its uplifting and pain-relieving high. This strain is rich with Hops, Cinnamon, and Lavender with a splash of Citrus.
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
