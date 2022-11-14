About this product
This Indica strain is a cross between Biscotti x (Gelato 41 x Animal Mints bx1.) One of our bestsellers, 7 Leaf spent months growing different phenotypes in order to find the perfect one. Scotti's Cake is a sublime experience, with high THC and terps, and a taste as smooth as silk.
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW