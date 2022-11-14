About this product
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
