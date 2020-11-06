Spec Ops is a rare and potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bio Diesel with Alien Rock Candy. This strain starts out tasting earthy, but ends on a spicy herbal note. Spec Ops is loved for its high potency that can put the most experienced stoner to the test. This strain is known to be extremely sedating and relaxing. The best time to smoke Spec Ops is at night when you want to relax or before you head to bed as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.