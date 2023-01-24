About this product
Tang Breath is a Hybrid Marijuana strain created by crossing Tropicana Cookies x Mendo Breath. Its primary terpenes are Limonene, B-Myrcene, and B-Caryophyllene, which make it a powerfully balanced Hybrid. This strain has notes of Orange, Hops, and Cinnamon with a smooth smoke that leaves its user Euphoric and relaxed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW