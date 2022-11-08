Initial Appearance: Dark/orange hairs, elongated bud structure similar to that of a spade.



Initial Smell: Deep rhubarb with a peppery lemon spice and musty funk. Notes of cumin, grapefruit, coriander, acidic orange, and yellow bell pepper.



Taste/Flavor on Inhale: Flavors similar to that of a citrus garden.



Initial Effects: Super motivated and uplifting.



Prolonged Effects: Extremely chatty, but be warned that you may start to talk very loud without realizing you are! The heaviness of the arms, very spacey, misguided motivation. Cottonmouth inducing…be sure to have your favorite beverage nearby!