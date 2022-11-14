About this product
Initial Appearance: Dark/orange hairs, elongated bud structure similar to that of a spade.
Initial Smell: Deep rhubarb with a peppery lemon spice and musty funk. Notes of cumin, grapefruit, coriander, acidic orange, and yellow bell pepper.
Taste/Flavor on Inhale: Flavors similar to that of a citrus garden.
Initial Effects: Super motivated and uplifting.
Prolonged Effects: Extremely chatty, but be warned that you may start to talk very loud without realizing you are! The heaviness of the arms, very spacey, misguided motivation. Cottonmouth inducing…be sure to have your favorite beverage nearby!
Initial Smell: Deep rhubarb with a peppery lemon spice and musty funk. Notes of cumin, grapefruit, coriander, acidic orange, and yellow bell pepper.
Taste/Flavor on Inhale: Flavors similar to that of a citrus garden.
Initial Effects: Super motivated and uplifting.
Prolonged Effects: Extremely chatty, but be warned that you may start to talk very loud without realizing you are! The heaviness of the arms, very spacey, misguided motivation. Cottonmouth inducing…be sure to have your favorite beverage nearby!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW