The Soap is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review