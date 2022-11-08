About this product
Titanimal is a rare variety from In-House Genetics and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±60 days) and outdoors. In House Genetics' Titanimal is a THC-dominant variety. The lineage is Animal Cookies x Platinum Kush Mints. This strain has a powerful cerebral lift that lends to an elongated creative space. This strain is perfect for those looking for inspiration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW