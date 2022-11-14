Titanimals is a rare variety from In-House Genetics and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±60 days) and outdoors. In House Genetics' Titanimal is a THC-dominant variety. The lineage is Animal Cookies x Platinum Kush Mints. This strain has a powerful cerebral lift that lends to an elongated creative space. This strain is perfect for those looking for inspiration.