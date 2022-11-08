About this product
Triple Burger (aka GMO BX3) is a mostly Indica variety from Skunk House Genetics and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±60 days) and outdoors. Skunk House Genetics' Triple Burger is a THC-dominant variety and is/was never available as feminized seeds.
GMO x Double Burger
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW