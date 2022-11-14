About this product
Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high. Growers say this strain has rich, purple hues, and vibrant orange pistils contrasted by lime green accents
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW