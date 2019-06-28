About this product
Our terp sauce is a packed with CBD crystals that are swimming in cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience for the dab.
Available in 10 delicious flavors:
* Bannana Kush (Indica)
* Do-Si-Dos (Indica)
* Gelato (Indica)
* Goji-og (Sativa)
* Mimosa (Hybrid)
* Pineapple Express (Sativa)
* Strawnana (Hybrid)
* Sunset Sherbert (Hybrid)
* Super Lemon Haze (Hybrid)
* Wifi-og (Sativa)
This is our #1 seller when it comes to dabbing CBD concentrates! Using pure CBD, supercritical extraction methods, 7 Point Naturals are able to bring you a complex CBD product that is precise for dabbing while offering all the benefits of CBD.
850 mg
