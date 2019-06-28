Not quite sure where to start with hemp extracts with naturally occurring CBD? Our 500 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Drops are a great option, and a fan favorite. Winterized whole plant extract, blended with the top quality MCT oil refined from organic coconuts—this blend is formulated to be have the full spectrum of synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. These blends have a potent hemp taste but are very palatable due to the quality of the extracts we use. 500 mg