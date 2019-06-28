About this product
Our vape cartridges are packed with CBD and cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience from vaping!
We carry 6 delicious flavors:
1) Sour Diesel – Gives a blast of citrus and diesel terpenes. Not our sweetest vape in the line but a true cannabis connoisseur classic.
2) Pineapple Express – Loaded with pungent pineapple express terps with a hint of pineapple. A well rounded vape full of flavor and aroma.
3) Purple Punch – Terpy infusion loaded with delicious grape flavor.
4) Zkittles – It’s name does the talking – a sweet almost candy tasting vape loaded with super pure terpenes with hints of bubblegum and blue raspberry.
5) Tropical Haze – Like a warm summer day on the beach this vape has a bite of citrus from the super lemon haze terps followed with a sweet taste of tropical fruit.
6) Strawnanna – Strawnana at its finest the tart flavor of a ripe strawberry followed by a sweet banana after taste this vape is a house favorite.
Ingredients: 400 mg CBD Oil, Cartridge terpenes, MCT, Isolate and natural flavors.
