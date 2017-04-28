7 Points Oregon
Alberta Walker Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
x2 Pre-Rolled Albert Walker Joints
(shares lineage from indica and sativa)
*Awarded Best Hybrid, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup
Structure: Deep green buds with very light pistils and nodules bursting out in all directions. Very unique structure with the occasional flash of purple.
Aroma: Extremely robust pine and lemongrass buried in a fruit basket of red grapes and pineapple.
Taste: The smell really translates to taste with this strain. Prominent flavors are definitely the earthy pine funk and lemon zest. Well-rounded effects that might make you feel a little lazy but will likely stimulate creativity.
Effects: Comes on gently and is conducive to a wide range of activities. The dynamic effects of Albert Walker promote mental clarity and creative focus.
Albert Walker effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!