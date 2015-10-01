About this product

(Indica dominant 70/30)



Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive.



Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes.



Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale.



Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.