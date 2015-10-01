7 Points Oregon
Cherry Pie
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
(Indica dominant 70/30)
Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive.
Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes.
Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale.
Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.
Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive.
Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes.
Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale.
Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,355 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!