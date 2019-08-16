Loading…
Logo for the brand 7 Points Oregon

7 Points Oregon

Cotton Candy Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

(Indica Domiant)

Lineage: Lavender X Power Plant

Structure: Soft, stout, and extremely frosty buds that display an array of purple hues and bright orange hairs.

Aroma: Pungent floral notes surround fresh picked blueberries and sweet grape candy.

Taste: Floral and earthy with an especially sugary exhale.  A sweet and delicious smoke.

Effects: Very euphoric accompanied by a strong body high. This strain will have you relaxing with a smile and carefree mindset anytime of day.

Cotton Candy effects

Reported by real people like you
618 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
24% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
