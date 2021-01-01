Loading…
Logo for the brand 7 Points Oregon

7 Points Oregon

Freedom

About this product

(High CBD)

Structure: Forest green flowers with medium to heavy density. Rust colored pistils are short and hug the buds covered in a golden frost.

Aroma: Red grapefruit upfront with notes of apple cider and overtones of sweet caramel. Hints of jackfruit.

Taste: Light and herbal on the inhale with great lung expansion. Very sweet and creamy, almost vanilla on the exhale with hints of ripe honeydew.

Effect: Immediate, subtle jolt of cerebral energy followed by soothing body effect which come from this strains high CBD properties. Great for pain relief and daytime use  as it keeps the mind active.
