About this strain
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.
Future #1 effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!