Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 7 Points Oregon

7 Points Oregon

Moon Puppies

Product rating:

About this product

(Sativa leaning hybrid)

Structure: Medium sized stout cylindrical buds. On the lighter green side with deep rust colored pistils. Impressive trichomes that will sparkle under the right light.

Aroma: Incense of Lemon Heads and banana Laffy Taffy shrouded in a deep dank funk.

Taste: Lemon merengue and pine.

Effects: Initial burst of uplifting cerebral energy with a tendency to morph into a more focused and meditative state. Great for turning ideas into action. Maybe give it a try before testing out that complicated recipe you’ve been meaning to cook.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!