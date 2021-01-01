7 Points Oregon
Moon Puppies
Product rating:
About this product
(Sativa leaning hybrid)
Structure: Medium sized stout cylindrical buds. On the lighter green side with deep rust colored pistils. Impressive trichomes that will sparkle under the right light.
Aroma: Incense of Lemon Heads and banana Laffy Taffy shrouded in a deep dank funk.
Taste: Lemon merengue and pine.
Effects: Initial burst of uplifting cerebral energy with a tendency to morph into a more focused and meditative state. Great for turning ideas into action. Maybe give it a try before testing out that complicated recipe you’ve been meaning to cook.
