7 Points Oregon

Sticky Bitch

About this product

*Awarded Most Potent Strain, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup

Structure: Tight, dense, green washed out with white crystal coating. uniform structure

Aroma: Forest, fresh cut sandal wood, rustic fennel

Taste: Robust flavor, dense earthy flavor with a light sweet diesel finish

Effect: Heavy in the eyes, euphoric, long lasting, strong mental, cerebral high without the couch lock
