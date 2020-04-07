About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!