7 Points Oregon
Tangerine Power
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Lineage: Agent Orange x Blue Power
Structure: Stout, uniform flowers covered with rigid trichomes. Has subtle, almost unnoticeable hairs, and displays a wide spectrum of colors. One may find flowers with an orange, golden tint or bright green to violet purple.
Nose: Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle, Tangerine Power gives off the unmistakable scent of sweet oranges, mixed with a unique sandalwood earthiness and cream.
Taste: A smooth and flavorful inhale with a taste of orange bitters and vanilla bean. The exhale finishes with a surprisingly full citrus flavor, giving note to its Agent Orange ancestry.
Effect: The effect of this cultivar comes on quickly with a full body stone that may induce "couch lock". Recommended for evening to night use as it provides a deep sense of relaxation that is great for pain relief or insomnia.
Structure: Stout, uniform flowers covered with rigid trichomes. Has subtle, almost unnoticeable hairs, and displays a wide spectrum of colors. One may find flowers with an orange, golden tint or bright green to violet purple.
Nose: Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle, Tangerine Power gives off the unmistakable scent of sweet oranges, mixed with a unique sandalwood earthiness and cream.
Taste: A smooth and flavorful inhale with a taste of orange bitters and vanilla bean. The exhale finishes with a surprisingly full citrus flavor, giving note to its Agent Orange ancestry.
Effect: The effect of this cultivar comes on quickly with a full body stone that may induce "couch lock". Recommended for evening to night use as it provides a deep sense of relaxation that is great for pain relief or insomnia.
Tangerine Power effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!