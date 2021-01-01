Kingpen
Blue Dream 1 Gram Vape Cartridge
About this product
SATIVA
Blueberry and Sweet
Blue Dream, the legendary West Coast strain, is a bright and balanced sativa loved by experts and novices alike. This upbeat strain delivers full-body relaxation and a gentle cerebral high
Blueberry and Sweet
Blue Dream, the legendary West Coast strain, is a bright and balanced sativa loved by experts and novices alike. This upbeat strain delivers full-body relaxation and a gentle cerebral high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!