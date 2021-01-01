Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kingpen

Kingpen

Blue Dream 1 Gram Vape Cartridge

About this product

SATIVA
Blueberry and Sweet

Blue Dream, the legendary West Coast strain, is a bright and balanced sativa loved by experts and novices alike. This upbeat strain delivers full-body relaxation and a gentle cerebral high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!