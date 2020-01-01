Rolling a blunt will never be the same again. Easily pack up to 1.5 grams of herbal flower into the glass tube and twist the screw counter-clockwise into the tube. After that, all you need to do is light the end and puff, puff, pass. To ash your herbs, simply twist the screw clockwise and the ash will get pushed out the glass leaving fresh herbs for your next session. We've engineered the Twisty Glass Blunt to have a unique infini-cherry to avoid having to light the blunt before every hit. Each Twisty Glass Blunt comes with a premium 2mm thick German-engineered SCHOTT's glass that is ready to give you a clean hit every time. The Twisty Glass Blunt can also be inserted and used with any 14mm bong! The Twisty Glass Blunt is perfect for medicating on-the-go. What's in the box? - 1 Twisty Glass Blunt - 1 Microfiber bag - 1 Cleaning Brush - 2 Rubber Caps