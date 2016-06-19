Loading…
Logo for the brand ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

Da Buddha Vaporizer

IndicaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

WHY CHOOSE A DA BUDDHA?

The ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion
Glass-on-glass components provide great tasting vapor and easy cleaning access
Temperature is adjustable to fit your chosen herbal blend, as well as your personal inhale speed
Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market
Aircraft-grade Aluminum Housing ensures durability and strength
Padded Storage Bag made of the same Hempster material as the standard SSV storage bag.
Add on an Aromatherapy Dish for wax and oil melts so you can keep your house smelling wonderful 24/7

Buddha's Sister effects

Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
