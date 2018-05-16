Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

Elev8 Doll T-Shirt

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Support your favorite cannabis lifestyle brand in style. This is the first run of the Elev8 Doll shirt featuring the bowterfly.

Russian Doll effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Talkative
75% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!