Support your favorite cannabis lifestyle brand in style. This is the first run of the Elev8 Doll shirt featuring the bowterfly.
Russian Doll effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Talkative
75% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
