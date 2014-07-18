ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
About this product
Our Elev8 Premiere Glass is made in-house by our own Elev8 Glass Blowers. Crafted with your experience in mind, these pieces are not stylish, but they function just as well as any Chinese glass on the market, at half the price! Throw every other glass brand out the window, and have one of our glass blowers make a water filter or ice chamber just for you!
Hollywood OG effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!