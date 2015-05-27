About this product

In this beginner class we will go over the basics of glassblowing. We will go over the torch and what the flames are like neutral, reduction and oxidizing. We will go over the safety of glassblowing in this class so that we have fun with no injuries. Basically hot glass burns and sharp glass cuts.



In this glassblowing class we will also go over marble making and pendant making. We will only go over the basics here as there is a lot to learn about how the glass reacts as it is heated in the flame. Adding loops for the first time can be challenging so this is why Matt Z. will be able to finalize any piece you are having difficulty with.



Note that glassblowing for the first time is FUN, but it also takes a lot of brain power, so don't be surprised if feel drained. Your brain is doing things it has not done before and is being pushed hard.



What you get with a liquid arts glassblowing class.



4 hours of studio time. You will be on the torch for about 3 hours as there is safety and project lessons that we have to go over.

Eye protection is supplied

Fuel and oxygen are supplied

Torch is supplied

Glass is supplied

Considerations to take:



Dress warm on cold days as we have a very good exhaust system, so if its cold outside, its cold inside.

Must wear shoes

Bring some snakes if you do not want vending machine snacks

Be prepared to stand for 4 hours

Learn More:



Glassblowing terms and techniques (See Blog Below)

Visit the Elev8 Premier Glass Studio Page

Elev8 Premier YouTube Videos