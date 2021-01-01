About this product

The most elegantly designed portable vaporizer is here!! Introducing our answer to the portable vaporizer craze, The SideKick. This elegant vaporizer is ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in your hand. The SideKick features the ability to do what no other vaporizer on the market can do! We believe you will be very satisfied with your purchase.



Other features include:



- Stir your bowl while you vape to keep the flavor amazingly tasty

- Vortex cooling chamber to give you that Rocky Mountain fresh air

- Digital temp. control to dial in the preferred vape temperature perfect for you

- Replaceable and rechargeable batteries so you can always be ready!

- Ceramic heater to give you a long heater life

- American hand-blown glass made by our inhouse Elev8 blowers

- Super easy-clean design to make your life easier



What's included:

(you will receive at the minimum what is below)



- SideKick Portable Vaporizer with stirring mechanism and vortex cooling rod

- Glass Mouthpiece

- 1 Cleaning Brush

- Small Bowl-Packing Tongs

- 2 Sets of Batteries

- External battery wall charger

- Small Philips Screwdriver

- Cleaning pads

- Hand Made Bag

- Pick

- Oil Can

- Mouthpiece lubricant