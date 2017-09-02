About this product
Portable. Functional. Easy and discrete. Take your concentrated essential oils on the go with the Essence Pen from 7th Floor Vapes. A high-quality ceramic heater quickly heats your concentrates to the optimum vaporizing temperature, allowing you to easily enjoy it’s essence in even the most discrete situations.
Dank Sinatra effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
