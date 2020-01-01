7vn is an American company that focuses on making high-quality smoking accessories that are mobile, compact, and stylish for everyday use. It’s great for natural herbs and has room to hold a lighter and bat as well. We trust that you will enjoy the experience. All our products are carefully inspected and made in the USA. We also want to provide great customer service to everyone. Our customer service team is friendly and responsible, so if you have any questions, concerns or suggestions, feel free to contact us. We would love to hear your valuable feedback. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS ✅ Small and Portable ✅ Virtually Indestructible ✅ Scent Protection ✅ Water Protection ✅ All-in-One Bundle Kit ✅ Secure Storage ✅ Sleek Look ✅ User-Friendly ✅ Highly Durable ✅ Risk-Free Guarantee After reading all the benefits, you already know our portable smell proof container box by 7vn is what you need. What are you waiting for? Scroll up and buy one for yourself now or buy one for a family member or a friend who needs or wants it. Grab your chance now before supplies run out. It’s great as a holiday gift. Limited Lifetime Guarantee – For more information, scroll up.