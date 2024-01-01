Aspen OG x High Country Diesel

.75g

An all-time great sativa bred from Aspen OG and High Country Diesel, this sweet, sharp smoke will lift you up while launching you into the stratosphere. Get stuff done and feel good doing it.

It’s ready when you are. A premium pre-roll cone in a sleek glass tube.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

