Lemon Elderflower 12oz

by BRĒZ
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

- Euphoria, clarity, and relaxation with no hangovers or regrets
- 5 mg micronized THC, 10 mg CBD
- 2200mg Lion’s Mane (33mg Lion’s Mane extract)
- Sparkling with notes of Italian lemon and elderflower
- Subtle enough for mom to try, or stackable for your ideal experience
- Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and only 50 calories
- 330 ml / 12 fl. oz per can

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand BRĒZ
BRĒZ
Shop products
BRĒZ is on a mission to reduce human suffering and maximize human potential by giving the world an inspiring, calming, euphoric, and life-giving alternative to life-taking alcohol. BRĒZ created pure fun in a can through their Micronized Cannabis and Mushroom Infused Social Tonic which delivers a truly unparalleled experience. Through dedication to quality, transparency, and efficacy, BRĒZ will revolutionize the way we drink.
Notice a problem?Report this item