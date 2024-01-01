- Euphoria, clarity, and relaxation with no hangovers or regrets - 2.5mg THC, 5mg CBD - 1600mg Lion's Mane (25mg Lion's Mane extract) - Sparkling with notes of Italian lemon and Elderflower - Subtle enough for mom to try, or stackable for your ideal experience - Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free - Only 30 calories
BRĒZ is on a mission to reduce human suffering and maximize human potential by giving the world an inspiring, calming, euphoric, and life-giving alternative to life-taking alcohol. BRĒZ created pure fun in a can through their Micronized Cannabis and Mushroom Infused Social Tonic which delivers a truly unparalleled experience. Through dedication to quality, transparency, and efficacy, BRĒZ will revolutionize the way we drink.