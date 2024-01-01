Lion's Mane 12oz

by BRĒZ
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

- Clarity, motivation, and relief
- 2200mg Lion’s Mane (33mg Extract)
- Sparkling with notes of Italian lemon and Elderflower
- Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free
- Only 20 Calories
- THC & CBD FREE
- 330 ml / 12 fl. oz per can

About this brand

Logo for the brand BRĒZ
BRĒZ
Shop products
BRĒZ is on a mission to reduce human suffering and maximize human potential by giving the world an inspiring, calming, euphoric, and life-giving alternative to life-taking alcohol. BRĒZ created pure fun in a can through their Micronized Cannabis and Mushroom Infused Social Tonic which delivers a truly unparalleled experience. Through dedication to quality, transparency, and efficacy, BRĒZ will revolutionize the way we drink.
